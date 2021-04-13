Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy was largely thought to be coming to the end of his contract at St James’ Park. Now though, Football Insider report that ‘that isn’t the case’.

It turns out that the Englishman – who was wanted on loan by all of Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City at the start of the campaign – has a year remaining on his Newcastle United deal.

Rangers are another team who’ve been most keen on a loan move for Murphy, and were supposedly interested in a pre-contract deal for Murphy.

This afternoon though, Football Insider have quashed the rumours that Murphy was coming to the end of his contract.

Newcastle were largely expected to let Murphy leave on loan for the entirety of this season. At the last minute though, Steve Bruce blocked any potential loan exit with plans to keep Murphy in his Premier League squad.

Since, he’s featured 19 times in the top flight this season, scoring two goals including the equaliser in his side’s 2-1 win at Burnley last time out.

For the likes of Forest, Stoke City and Wednesday, having Murphy for the season would’ve been a huge plus. He spent the last season on loan at Hillsborough where he netted nine goals in 39 Championship appearances, with Wednesday seeming the most keen on bringing Murphy back to the Championship.

Now though, it looks as though Murphy could be in Bruce’s Newcastle plans for a little while longer with rumours about his contract now settled, and after Murphy came up good in that all important Burnley win.

A blow for any potential suitors of Murphy who would’ve been a shrewd free signing.