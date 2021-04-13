Bristol City have confirmed CEO Mark Ashton will step down at the end of the season after five years at Ashton Gate.

The Robins confirmed the departure of Ashton on Tuesday morning, announcing that he will be stepping down from his role as CEO at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The decision comes amid heavy speculation that the key Bristol City figure is set to take up a role with League One side Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys are now under new ownership and a boardroom reshuffle has begun, with Ashton mentioned as an option for the role as CEO.

When asked about the speculation surrounding Ashton’s future, City boss Nigel Pearson remained coy on the subject.

Now, with Ashton’s departure confirmed, attention will turn to picking the right person to take his place.

Upon the confirmation of his departure, the departing CEO moved to thank the Lansdown family and all who work at the club. Ashton added that it is “the right time” for him to depart and take on a “new challenge”. Here’s what he had to say:

“I want to thank the Lansdown family for their support over the last five years. It’s been an incredible role and a privilege to be the CEO of Bristol City.

“I want to give credit to the staff who have worked tirelessly here and who I will miss very much. The club is in excellent hands with such dedicated and passionate people.

“The club is in a great position to take the next step forward and it feels like now is the right time for myself to move on and embrace a new challenge.”

With Ipswich links intensifying, it awaits to be seen if the League One side can confirm Ashton’s appointment sooner rather than later.

New chairman Mike O’Leary wants to bring a “top quality” figure to Portman Road as they look to make a return to the Championship as soon as possible. As it stands, Paul Cook’s side sit in 8th place, three points off the play-offs with seven games remaining.