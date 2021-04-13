Frickley Athletic have announced that former Lincoln City, Peterborough United and Rotherham United midfielder Lee Frecklington will be joining them next season.

Frecklington, 35, will be joining Northern Premier League outfit Frickley in time for the 2021/22 campaign.

Now aged 35, Frecklington topped 491 career appearances before leaving Lincoln City last year. Born in Lincoln, Frecklington would graduate through the club’s youth academy and go on to make 192 appearances in all competitions for the Imps, in two separate stints.

During the 2008/09 season he was loaned out to Peterborough United, eventually making his stay permanent. With Posh, he would make a further 95 career appearances before being loaned to Rotherham United, again making his stay a permanent one.

It was with the Millers where Frecklington made his name. In five-and-a-half seasons in South Yorkshire, Frecklington featured 170 times in all competitions and grabbed 30 goals, netting 10 League One goals during his side’s promotion-winning 2013/14 season.

He returned to Lincoln City midway through the 2017/18 season and would seemingly end his career back where it all began. Now though, Frecklington will link up Frickley Athletic, who are managed by his uncle.

Frecklington impressed at every club he played for and fans of Lincoln City, Peterborough United and Rotherham United will only have good memories of the versatile midfielder.