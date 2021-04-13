Nottingham Forest target Jerry Yates is now wanted by Rangers, as reported by The72.

The72 revealed last night that Blackpool striker Yates is now a summer target of Rangers, having been linked to all of Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City earlier in the year.

The 24-year-old has netted 18 goals in 37 League One appearances this season. He’s found the net six times in his last five appearances as Neil Critchley’s Blackpool side cement their place in the top six after a resurgent 2021.

Yates though looks likely to be moving on in the summer – promotion or not. Sources close to The72 informed us that Yates is highly unlikely to be a Blackpool player come next season, with Steven Gerrard now adding him to their summer shortlist.

As for Nottingham Forest, this could prove to be a roadblock in their summer plans.

Chris Hughton is going to need a striker in the summer transfer window with the futures of Lewis Grabban and Glenn Murray unclear, though Hughton looks set to give Lyle Taylor another crack at being Forest’s main man next time round.

Rangers though are linked to a host of strikers – one being Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga – and so their links to Yates remain fairly distant at this point.

Forest could yet be the team to land Yates in the summer then. Given his form since the turn of the year he’s likely to attract more interest going into the summer, with Blackpool having previously valued him at £2million.

Up next for Nottingham Forest is a trip to Birmingham City this weekend.