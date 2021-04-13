Alex Smithies or Dillon Phillips? That is the big goalkeeping conundrum currently facing Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy.

Bluebirds fans made no secret of their dismay at Mick McCarthy’s decision to recall Alex Smithies for the draw with Blackburn Rovers last time out.

Fans were shocked at his decision to opt for the former in Saturday’s draw, and fears were compounded when a costly slip from Smithies allowed a relatively tame Adam Armstrong effort to squirm through his grasp moments before half-time.

The result sees Cardiff remain in eighth place, but Bournemouth’s comfortable victory over Coventry City means The Bluebirds now sit nine points adrift of that elusive final play-off spot.

Since replacing Smithies early on in the win at Rotherham back in early February, in-form Phillips had cemented his place as McCarthy’s favoured no.1.

In the 13 Championship games he’s played, the summer acquisition from Charlton has conceded just 12 goals from an expected 17.54, with five of those coming in his last outing at Sheffield Wednesday – he also leads the way for xGA in the second tier.

Despite only playing roughly 1,200 minutes this season, Dillon Phillips stands out above and beyond the rest of the English Championship goalkeepers. Who stands out for you? Any surprises? CC: @NTT20Pod @secondtierpod pic.twitter.com/p3bItbFEUJ — Aidan Reagh (@ARDataAnalysis) March 23, 2021

The 25-year-old has racked up six clean sheets and stole headlines for saving two penalties in the rout of Preston in what was just his fourth league appearance for the club.

McCarthy’s untimely tinkering was even more baffling considering Phillips had earlier that day been announced as a nominee for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March.

Needless to say, Cardiff fans weren’t overly impressed after seeing two points dropped on home soil.

That is absolutely horrific from Alex Smithies😬 Why on earth is he going to stop it with his hands? Why even bring him back into the side? Yes, Dillon Phillips conceded 5 against Sheffield Wednesday but not a single keeper in the Championship would’ve saved them.#CCFC — Ben Thomas (@Benfthomas_10) April 10, 2021

Season over with that Blackburn equaliser. Poor from both Flint and Smithies there. Today’s goals from the opposition really begs the question, why has Dillon Phillips been dropped?#CCFC — Ben Thomas (@Benfthomas_10) April 10, 2021

Dillon Phillips should’ve started. — Isaac Grist (@GristIsaac) April 10, 2021

Get voting for @Dillon_Phillips Absolutely fantastic the last month 👊⚽️ https://t.co/dEkA92dRjp — John Guyton 💙 (@jguyts82) April 9, 2021

At such a crucial stage of the campaign, Phillips could well be reinstated for the journey to Reading this Friday.