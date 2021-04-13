Bolton Wanderers’ George Thomason has no regrets about leaving Blackpool as a youngster, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The Bolton Wanderers starlet was on the books at Blackpool but left as a teenager and dropped into non-league.

Thomason, who is now 20 years old, spent three years with Longridge Town in the North West Counties League and believes that experience was invaluable.

He spent most his time in the academy at Blackpool as a left-back before being converted into a central midfielder at Longridge by ex-Preston North End and Wigan Athletic attacker Lee Ashcroft.

Thomason has opened up over his departure from Bloomfield Road: “I was at Blackpool from Under-8s to 16s on a scholarship and they didn’t offer me another one. Rather than going around bouncing off trials at other clubs I thought I’d get into men’s football, get at a stable club, and to be fair to the North West Counties the way that Longridge play football is second to none. It really helped my development.

“Looking back now, it was probably my best decision football-wise. Getting men’s football at an early age meant I was one or two years’ development ahead of the other 18-year-olds who had been in the scholarship environment.”

He added: “It really helped and nurtured me. It wasn’t all about the passing elements, it was the dirtier side of things as well, but it had a positive impact on my career and the way I am playing well.”

Thomason was signed by Bolton Wanderers in January 2020 and was initially loaned back out to non-league to Bamber Bridge to get some more game time under his belt.

He returned to Bolton when last season was curtailed and has since broken into their first-team. Ian Evatt handed him his Trotters’ debut in November against Newcastle United Under-21’s and he has since made 18 appearances in all companions.

Thomason’s sights are now set on helping Bolton gain promotion back to League One.