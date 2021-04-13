Charlton Athletic and Sunderland set a new virtual attendance record for League One last time out.

More than 14,000 fans tuned in to watch Sunderland and Charlton Athletic clash at the Stadium of Light, as per the Addicks official club website.

The previous record for a third tier clash was just over 10,000.

Charlton sold a club record 5,795 passes for the game, with overseas purchases taking that number over 6,000.

Their commercial Director Wayne Mumford has said: “We’d like to thank all the Charlton fans for tuning in on Saturday and hopefully you all enjoyed the show and an excellent performance by the first team. It shows how big that these two clubs are that we were able to beat the League One record so comfortably.”

Nigel Adkins’ side ended up pleasing their many supporters watching from home with an impressive 2-1 victory to boost their promotion hopes. They are currently 7th in the league behind Lincoln City.

Sunderland, on the other hand, saw their automatic promotion aspirations dealt a blow with rivals Hull City and Peterborough United both securing wins last time out.

The Black Cats have the opportunity to bounce back this evening against Wigan Athletic. Leam Richardson’s side will be no pushovers though as they battle against relegation.

Charlton are back in action this weekend against Ipswich Town at the Valley and Adkins will be looking to make it four games unbeaten since taking over last month.