QPR have recently found a new source of goals in summer signing Lyndon Dykes, who scored twice in the 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

Dykes has had to wait all season for a vein of good form. But he’s found it and now QPR fans are starting to really warm to the Scotland striker.

Brought in from Livingston for a reported £2million fee last summer, there’s been fewer signings that have proved as contested in their first season at the club than him.

During a run of nearly four months without a goal for the Rs, fans were starting to really grate on Dykes, to the point where Mark Warburton urged Dykes to stay off social media entirely.

Warburton has been unwavering in his support of the 25-year-old and now he looks to be full of confidence, scoring three goals in his last two appearances to take his Championship tally to nine for the season.

Time and time again, Warburton has defended Dykes after he’s come out of games having missed three or four goal-scoring opportunities, and often doing so to his own detriment.

Most every QPR fans has thought ill of Dykes at some point this season but he’s quickly becoming a cult favourite in West London, and if he can chip in with a few more goals in QPR’s final six games of the season and take his tally into double figures, it’ll hold him in good stead going into the next campaign.

He’s a robust centre forward who, when in form, really compliments Warburton’s style of play. A lot to look forward to at QPR, who face Rotherham United tonight.