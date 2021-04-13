Doncaster Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager for next season.

Here is an updated five candidates for the League One side –

Richie Wellens

He had two playing spells as a player at Doncaster Rovers and could be considered for their managerial position now after previous stints at Oldham Athletic, Swindon Town and Salford City.

Micky Mellon, Dundee United

The ex-Shrewsbury Town and Tranmere Rovers boss has been linked with Donny over recent days. He guided Tranmere to back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One during his time there before leaving last summer to Scotland.

Nicky Butt

He has recently left his coaching role at Manchester United and will be weighing up his next move in the game. Could Doncaster consider handing him his first manager’s job?

Neil Harris

The 43-year-old knows what it takes to gain promotion from League One having guided former club Millwall to the Championship via the Play-Offs in 2017. He spent four years as manager at The Den before moving to Cardiff City. His time in Wales ended in the sack earlier this season and he is now considering his next job.

Derek McInnes

He is available after parting company with Aberdeen and may fancy another crack in the Football League. The Scotsman managed Bristol City in the 2012/13 season. McInnes is a decent option for Doncaster and could see their vacancy as an opportunity to get back into the dugout.

Who do you want, Doncaster fans?