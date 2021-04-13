Examiner Live reporter Dom Howson believes ‘there is a chance’ that Osaze Urhoghide will remain at Sheffield Wednesday past this summer, with his contract out in the summer.

Urhoghide has been linked with moves to either Crystal Palace or Leeds United in the summer. His deal at Hillsborough expires in the next few month and the club have been working hard to tie down his future, as well as a number of others.

The 20-year-old has featured 14 time sin the Championship for Wednesday this term having spent time out and injured and on the bench. But overall, he’s someone that the Owls will want to keep a hold of.

Writing in an Examiner Live Q&A, Howson wrote of Urhoghide’s situation:

As for Urhoghide, there is a chance he will stay. I know the club haven’t given up hope of tying him down to a new deal.

Darren Moore’s focus right now is on keeping his side in the Championship. Wednesday remain in 23rd-place of the Championship table and still with a seven-point gap to make up.

They’ve six games to do so, with Coventry City the team in 21st and Rotherham United wedge in between – the Millers have three games in hand on either side.

Should they pull off the unlikely then they’ll have a much more sustained chance of retaining Urhoghide. But should they drop into League One then it’s hard to see him staying, with the likes of Crystal Palace and Leeds United having been touted.

He’d be a quality signing for either side but for now, his and Wednesday’s focus is one tonight’s home clash v Swansea City.