Port Vale midfielder Manny Oyeleke is believed to be on Chesterfield’s radar, as per a report by the Derbyshire Times.

The ex-Brentford and Exeter City man could be poised to leave Vale Park before the end of the season.

Oyeleke, who is 28 years old, is out of contract this summer and is due to become a free agent anyway.

The Londoner moved to Vale Park in 2018 and has since made 63 appearances for the League Two club, chipping in with five goals.

Oyeleke had stints in the academies at Chelsea and QPR as a youngster before linking up with Brentford in 2011. He went on to play three times for the Bees’ first-team whilst they were in League One.

Brentford loaned him out to Northampton Town, Aldershot Town and Woking to gain some first-team experience before releasing him in 2015.

He was then snapped up by Exeter City on a free transfer and spent a single season with the Grecians in League Two, playing 11 times in all competitions.

Oyeleke had spells at Aldershot Town and Canvey Island before signing for Port Vale a few years ago.

However, his time with the Valiants could be coming to an end soon with Chesterfield looking to lure him to the National League.

With his long-term future at Port Vale up in the air right now, the prospect of a longer deal with the Spirerites could be an attractive one.

Will Oyeleke go to Chesterfield?