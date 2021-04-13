Ched Evans has signed a new contract with Preston North End, as announced by their official club website.

The striker has committed his future to the Championship side until 2023.

Evans, who is 32 years old, only joined Preston in January on a deal until this summer and has since scored three goals.

Middlesbrough are said to be interested in signing him, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (04.04.21, pg. 61), but will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcement this summer.

League One duo Sunderland and Ipswich Town were also keen in January before Preston swooped in, as per journalist Alan Nixon at the time.

The Lilywhites have secured him on a longer basis and he has said: “I came here to make an impact and I feel like I have done that and I am really pleased with how it has gone – although more wins on the board would have been nicer.

“After the last two games, spirits are good, the atmosphere is high and I am over the moon.”

Evans parted company with Fleetwood Town mid-way through this season after scoring 37 goals in 98 games in all competitions during his time there.

He started out at Manchester City and rose up through their youth ranks before playing 26 times for their first-team. He only chipped in with a single goal for the top flight outfit as a youngster.

A loan spell in the Football League at Norwich City followed before Sheffield United came calling in 2009. He was prolific for the Blades and scored 48 goals in 113 games for the Yorkshiremen.

Evans has since played for Chesterfield and Fleetwood and is now staying at Preston for the next couple of years.