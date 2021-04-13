Birmingham City are interested in West Bromwich Albion defender Harry Williams, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The youngster is set to be released by the Baggies this summer and has emerged on the radar of Birmingham City.

Williams, who is 18 years old, has had a trial at Premier League side Burnley recently.

He has been told he will not be kept on by West Brom and is plotting the next stage of his career.

Williams moved to the Hawthorns in 2018 and has since been a regular for the Midlands club at youth levels. He has made a handful of appearances in the EFL Trophy in this campaign but has mainly been used with their Under-23’s.

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer will be gearing up for his first full season at the helm next term and he will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad this summer.

Williams is someone who would be a decent long-term option for the Blues and would also provide some useful immediate depth and competition to their defensive department.

The teenager has a big decision to make on his next move and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Birmingham currently sit 18th in the Championship table and are nine points above the relegation zone with five games left to play.

