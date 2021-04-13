QPR manager Mark Warburton has played down rumours linking Seny Dieng with a move away, after recent reports linked the Rs goalkeeper with a move to West Ham United.

The Sun linked West Ham with a summer move for the 26-year-old, and cited a £6million transfer fee.

QPR have Dieng tied down until 2024 and so that £6million figure likely falls way short of the club’s valuation of Dieng, who’s kept 10 clean sheets in 37 Championship appearances this season.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton has hit out at those rumours, saying:

“If you wanted to do something, would you go and put it in the papers? Where does this come from? Where do these figures come from?

“I’m sure David Moyes and West Ham would go about their business in a far more professional manner if they had an interest in the player.

“The validity of that source is questionable at best, I think. Put it that way.”

The report came from The Sun’s Alan Nixon. Dieng has already been linked with a host of Premier League clubs as well, with all of Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United having been linked earlier on in the season.

West Ham though are thought to be readying for the eventual departure of Lukasz Fabianski, whose deal at the club runs out in 2022.

“And the bigger picture; if any player leaves it will be for QPR’s valuation,” insisted Warburton. “Everyone’s got a price. The best player the world has a price if you’re prepared to pay it.

“If any player leaves QPR it will be if the board deem it to be good value for the club.”

QPR might yet have missed out on a top-six finish this season – they sit in 11th-place of the Championship table, 12 points behind 6th-place Bournemouth after a resurgent second half of the season.

If Warburton can convince the likes of Dieng and co to stay past this summer, then next season could see QPR become strong promotion contenders.