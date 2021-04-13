Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

The League Two centre-back has emerged on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday and they could make a move for him this summer.

Boyle, who is 25 years old, has been ruled out with injury until the end of the season and may have played his last game for Cheltenham now.

He has had an impressive past five years on the books of the Robins and has made 163 appearances for them, chipping in with 22 goals.

Boyle started his career in the academy at Huddersfield Town and rose up through the youth ranks of the Yorkshire side. He went on to play twice for the Terriers’ first-team as a youngster.

The 6ft 3inc defender also had loan spells away at Kidderminster Harriers, Macclesfield Town, York City and Kilmarnock to gain some more experience.

Huddersfield then let him leave on a permanent basis in January 2017 when Cheltenham came calling and he has been there since.

Boyle signed a new two-year deal with Michael Duff’s side last year so still has another season left on his contract. However, they could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday have identified him as a potential target and it will be interesting to see if they move for him.

Should SWFC move for Boyle?