Rangers could pull out of the race to sign Wigan Athletic’s Kyle Joseph, leaving the ‘coast clear’ for Celtic and Newcastle to vie for his signature, reports Football Insider.

Joseph, 19, has been linked with a host of clubs throughout the season. The Scot has netted five goals in 14 League One games this season but hasn’t featured since late January owing to a back injury.

His contract is out in the summer. Both Celtic and Rangers have been backed to seal a pre-contract deal with the youngster, but recently Newcastle United have stormed into the race for Joseph.

Football Insider report that Celtic are still in talks over a potential long-term deal for the Wigan Athletic man, but that Rangers could now end their interest and leave Celtic and Newcastle to fight it out.

Why Rangers might pull out of this one is unknown, but either they or Celtic would have to pay a £300k compensation fee – that fee would be £1million for Newcastle United or any other English suitor that emerges.

Wigan have fought bravely against relegation without Joseph in the side. The Latics currently sit in 21st-place of the League One table, pulling themselves to just one point from safety with six games of their season remaining.

Leam Richardson’s side look set to lose a host of players in the summer as their financial situation continues to hold them back, but any Joseph compensation would be a bonus.

Up next for Wigan Athletic is the visit of Sunderland tonight.