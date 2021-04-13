Derby County defender and Sky Sports pundit Curtis Davies has urged Michael Olise to leave Reading in the summer – the Frenchman has been targeted by all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Leeds United, Liverpool and Wolves this season.

Olise, 19, has been a revelation at Reading this season. He’s featured 39 times in the Championship and scored six goals for play-off hopefuls Reading.

Earlier on in the campaign, a host of Premier League teams were linked with a move for the Frenchman – including the likes of Arsenal, Leeds United and Liverpool – but were seemingly deterred by a £40million valuation.

It’s seen Reading keep hold of Olise without any real drama up to this point. But he’s facing a pivotal summer in terms of his longer-term career, and speaking to Sky Sports (via Berkshire Live) last night, Davies said of Olise:

“I think if he’s in the Championship next year I’d be very surprised, whether if it’s with Reading or whatever happens.

“He needs to go because this lad has got so much ability. His individual ability to take the ball past people, to run with the ball, close feet, [he has got] everything.

“I’ve been so impressed with him. When Reading came to Derby at the start of the season they ran away with the game and he was massive.

“I think he benefits from the way Reading play – the way they play with Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite means they can be a bit more fluid, can rotate and he can pick out the pockets of space.

“I know there will be lots of people out for him and Reading should be delighted they have got him.”

Reading have been top-six contenders throughout this season, in what is their first under Veljko Paunovic.

The Serb has been a hit with Reading fans and could yet take his side into the Premier League – the currently sit in 7th after losing their spot in the top-six to Bournemouth, and now have a two-point gap to make up to the Cherries.

Either way, Olise looks set to be moved on in the summer and if Reading can hold out for anything near that £40million, then it’d be a good bit of business.