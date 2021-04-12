As goals come, you have the simple tap-ins and at the other end of the scale the absolute worldies.

Either way, both result in just the same thing a goal for your side. However, the worldie is something special and something for fans and the player involved to both savour.

That is exactly what Glentoran’s ex-Swansea, Tranmere Rovers and Gillingham striker Rory Donnelly will be doing after scoring his worldie (below).

Donnelly with worldie header from way out

Striker Donnelly signed for Swansea from Irish side Cliftonville at the start of January 2012 – staying at the Welsh side until July 2015. He never broke through at the Swans, making just two appearances for the club.

He spent time on loan from Swansea at Coventry City (January-February 2014) and Tranmere Rovers (January 2015-May 2015). He featured in 20 games for the Merseysiders, scoring 5 goals and adding 4 assists.

He was let go by the South Wales side that summer in a free transfer that saw him end up at Gillingham. Whilst with the Priestfield Stadium outfit, he featured in 75 games, scoring 12 goals and adding 9 assists.

None of those goals in England, nor in Northern Ireland, can measure up to this:

A header from 40 yards out, improved only by the commentators’ utter disbelief at what their eyes had just seen pic.twitter.com/yQfwKCx25U — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 12, 2021

The goal, which is one that 29-year-old Donnelly will no doubt cherish was scored past 43-year-old Roy Carroll, the former Manchester United, Hull City and Wigan Athletic stopper.

As goals go, it will be one that Donnelly will not be able to forget and one the former Swansea City, Tranmere Rovers and Gillingham striker will be able to dine out on for a while.