A source close to The72 has revealed that Rangers have now joined the race to sign Blackpool striker Jerry Yates.

Yates, 24, has netted 18 goals in 37 League One games for Blackpool this season.

He became the target of Championship interest earlier in the season when all of Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest were backed to sign the striker, who was then valued at £2million.

Now though, The72 can reveal that Scottish champions Rangers are considering Yates as part of their summer transfer haul.

Steven Gerrard has brought the Scottish Premiership crown to Ibrox this season. His side won the title last month and remain unbeaten in the league.

With the summer just around the corner, Gerrard seems keen on bringing in yet more strikers having already been linked with several, including Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga.

Yates was let go by Rotherham United going into this season. But after notching 18 goals for play-off hopefuls Blackpool he’s quickly hushed any doubters, with a potentially career-defining move to Rangers on the cards.

With four teams now credited with an interest in Yates this year, we understand that the chances of him remaining at Blackpool next season are very slim.

Neil Critchley’s Blackpool have been something of a surprise package in League One this season. They’ve lost just two league games since the turn of the year, winning four of their last six to give themselves an unlikely shot at promotion.

There remains a 12-point gap to the top-two, but Blackpool have a two-point gap to 6th-place Lincoln City to defend.

Promotion or not though, it looks as though Yates will be moving on in the summer.