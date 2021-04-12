AFC Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate has confirmed winger Junior Stanislas is back from injury after two games on the sidelines.

The 31-year-old attacker has been a key player for the Cherries over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. Stanislas has been a mainstay in the side under both Jason Tindall and Jonathan Woodgate, playing 31 times across all competitions so far.

In the process, Stanislas has chipped in with 10 goals and five assists so far. However, the former West Ham youngster has been absent from AFC Bournemouth’s last two games.

Stanislas has missed the wins over Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City, sitting out through illness. However, Bournemouth have been provided with a boost regarding the winger’s illness ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Woodgate has confirmed Stanislas is back and available for selection. Here’s what he had to say:

“Junior Stanislas is back, that’s great for us. He’s been fantastic for us this season so we’re looking forward to getting him back.

“He’s scored goals for us and assisted others. We’ve got a lot of competition for places now and that’s great for the team.

“We have no other concerns, everyone’s back now and I’m really pleased, Junior’s a valuable member of the squad and he’s done fantastically well.”

With Stanislas back in contention, it will be interesting to see if the Cherries star can make a return to action and help Woodgate’s side continue in their winning ways.

As it stands, Bournemouth sit in 6th spot, three points behind Barnsley. A win on Tuesday would take extend their winning run to five and could see them rise to 5th place with five games remaining.