Birmingham City are gearing up for a pivotal summer in their preparation for the long-term, but which division they’ll be remains undecided.

With three wins, one draw and a loss from Lee Bowyer’s first five games in charge of Birmingham City, the club have a much better chance of playing in the Championship then they did this time last month.

This week marks a month since Bowyer’s arrival at St Andrew’s and a month since the departure of Aitor Karanka, whose memory at the club will represent a dark time in both parties’ history.

But the club were linked with a host of players in January and in the weeks leading up to, and some of those names could be appealing to Bowyer as he readies his summer transfer list.

Here we look at three players linked to Birmingham City during Karanka’s tenure, that Bowyer could bring in this summer:

Connor Wickham

The Crystal Palace man is out of contract in the summer. He was linked with both Bristol City and Birmingham City (Sun on Sunday via Bristol Live) in the January transfer window but neither club would push their interest, with Blues eventually signing Sam Cosgrove instead.

Wickham is a very similar striker to Cosgrove in that he’s more of a physical presence, a target man. But with goals short, Bowyer will likely be looking at attacking options in the summer and a free move for a player like Wickham with both Championship and Premier League experience could be a shrewd addition.

Alex Pritchard

Birmingham City were credited alongside Bristol City, Derby County and QPR as having an interest in the Huddersfield Town midfielder back in January.

He too is out of contract at the end of the season and having failed to inspire with the Terriers once again, they look ready to let him go in the summer.

Blues need some more creativity in the middle of the pitch and Pritchard could give them just that – he’s shown in his career with the likes of Brentford and Norwich City that he can provide at this level, and it might just take a manager like Bowyer to bring the best out of him again.

Joe Pigott

Going into the winter transfer window, Birmingham City were said to be one of a number of Championship clubs in the running to sign the AFC Wimbledon striker.

The 27-year-old has been linked to all of Blues, Bristol City, Derby County, Huddersfield Town, Reading and Swansea City this season, though nothing has been reported since then.

Having scored 15 goals in 38 League One outings this season, that Championship interest could easily reignite in the summer and the Englishman could offer Bowyer something a bit different to his current attacking arsenal.