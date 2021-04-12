Make no mistake about it, it has been far from a pretty season for Derby County this time around. Far from pretty indeed.

A disastrous run at the start of the season saw then stumble into the relegation scrap and also saw the end of Dutch coach Phillip Cocu. Wayne Rooney was part of a four-man interim coaching team before being finally appointed to the job on a full-time basis.

Rooney has dragged the Rams out of the drop zone and to the relative safety of 20th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Takeovers – failed and ongoing plus future threats

Since the back-end of last year, Derby County had been involved in takeover talks. It was no secret that Rams owner, Mel Morris, was looking to pass the club on to new owners.

The Bin Zayed International consortium, through Derventio Holdings, was the first vehicle for that move. The wheels came off that vehicle and it ended up at the roadside – interest ended.

Then, in somewhat of a surprise to many, former Sheffield Wednesday advisor Erik Alonso fronted a takeover that was accepted by the club, pending EFL approval.

It was a ‘surprise’ in that, after Derventio Holdings failure, there was interest from an American consortium that was relayed via Sun reporter Alan Nixon with this group said to have toured the facilities.

Aside from all of that, and bubbling in the background, there is the threat of an EFL appeal against Derby stemming from the valuation Derby had put on their players. A points deduction that they can barely afford hangs over them for that.

Alonso’s words are golden as he relays his ‘dream’

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby, words per BBC Sport, potential owner Alonso relayed his aims and plans for the Rams and their future.

He said: “My goal is to make Derby big again and get back to the Premier League as soon as possible,” adding, “The eventual goal is the Champions League. I dream big.”

One thing that Alonso went on to add was that Derby County will need a team makeover and restructure if they are to succeed and fulfil Alonso’s dreams and aims.

The Comment

What Eric Alonso has said here what you’d expect to hear. Like speaking to an ill relative or friend, Alonso’s words are soft and soothing – just as you’d expect them to be, really.

In effect, the Rams prospective owner has fed them what he knows they want, almost like putting a sticking plaster over a grazed knee. Medically that would be of little worth but it is the calming aspect of it that is most effective.

Trouble is, it really tells the Rams fans nothing. It is a conversation that is all style and no substance – just glitter and gloss if you will.