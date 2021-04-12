Non-league side Arlesey Town have confirmed former Stoke City, Portsmouth, Reading striker Dave Kitson as their new chairman, taking up the role on an interim basis.

IMPORTANT CLUB ANNOUNCEMENT CHAIRMAN John Morrell has resigned from the club with immediate effect, while former Arlesey Town and Premier League striker Dave Kitson steps in. Full club statement on our websitehttps://t.co/wDcUEGpee0 pic.twitter.com/sv2mf9TESu — Arlesey Town FC (@ArleseyTownFC) April 11, 2021

The 41-year-old hung up his boots back in 2014, bringing an end to his playing career with Oxford United. Since then, Kitson has worked as a pundit and expressed his interest in taking over as chief executive of the PFA.

Now, it has been confirmed that the retired striker has made a return to the game at a boardroom level.

Bedfordshire club Arlesey Town have confirmed that Kitson has taken up a role as interim chairman, coming in to replace the long-standing John Morrell.

Kitson played for Arlesey during the early days of his career, spending a season with the club before linking up with Cambridge United as a youngster.

Upon the announcement of his appointment, the Hitchin-born man has expressed his delight at the development. Speaking to the club’s official website, here’s what he had to say:

“I would like to thank the committee for offering me the opportunity to take on the role as Interim Chairman. I would also like to thank John Morrell for the sterling work he has done as Chairman to lead the club to this point.

“Arlesey has always had a place in my heart and I made numerous lifelong friends during my time here.

“This is an exciting period for everyone involved and I look forward to contributing to the start of the next chapter in the club’s history.”

Kitson spent four years with Cambridge as a youngster before enjoying a notable stint with Reading. His time with the Royals saw him net 60 goals and provide eight assists in 156 games across all competitions.

After his time at Madejski Stadium, the striker went on to spend four years with Stoke City. Kitson chipped in with five goals and three assists in 40 games before leaving for Portsmouth in 2010.

Kitson was with Pompey for two seasons, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in 72 games. He left for Sheffield United in 2012 went on to retire two years later.