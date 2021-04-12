Bolton Wanderers have today reached an agreement for Marcus Maddison to return to parent club Charlton Athletic.

Maddison, 27, joined Bolton Wanderers on loan back in February. He’d fallen down the pecking order at Charlton Athletic but Ian Evatt and Bolton were willing to give him refuge in League Two.

After getting sent off on his debut, Maddison went on to make 10 league appearances in total – all without scoring.

Having been so prolific with Peterborough United last season, Maddison missed out on a Championship move and ended up settling for a brief stint at Hull City as they were relegated into League One.

Signing permanently for Charlton, Maddison made eight league appearances and scored one goal for the Addicks in the first half of this season – whether or not he’ll be in starting contention at The Valley remains unclear.

See what these Bolton Wanderers fans had to say on Twitter about Maddison leaving Bolton Wanderers:

Regardless of your thoughts on his performances, please do not leave abusive comments. He is a talented player who is clearly not in a good place. Hope he can get his head sorted and find a new club next season. All the best Marcus. Go spend some time with your daughter #bwfc — BWFC714 (@bwfc714) April 12, 2021

No blame on the club for trying but definitely a failed experiment. Very happy to cut it short now. We get to save a month or two wages and Maddison has more time for playing Call of Duty, having a lie in and making silly videos. — James Derbyshire (@JDerbyshireBWFC) April 12, 2021

I honestly think it’s great form for a club to put the mental health and well-being of the players before anything else. #bwfc — Claudia (@ClaudiaDoherty) April 12, 2021

Shame that it hasn’t come off for him with us. Hope he gets all the support he needs, and being back closer to his family helps. All the best for the future, @MarcusMaddison7 #bwfc — Danny (@TrottersDan) April 12, 2021

Marcus Madison has left Bolton Wanderers. He will be best remembered for that time he left Bolton Wanderers. — Howard (@iBreezeblock) April 12, 2021

Hope him the best of luck wherever he finds himself. Just didn’t work out at all for both parties. Good luck madders — bwfcmax2 (@bwfcmax2) April 12, 2021