Bolton Wanderers have today reached an agreement for Marcus Maddison to return to parent club Charlton Athletic.

Maddison, 27, joined Bolton Wanderers on loan back in February. He’d fallen down the pecking order at Charlton Athletic but Ian Evatt and Bolton were willing to give him refuge in League Two.

After getting sent off on his debut, Maddison went on to make 10 league appearances in total – all without scoring.

Having been so prolific with Peterborough United last season, Maddison missed out on a Championship move and ended up settling for a brief stint at Hull City as they were relegated into League One.

Signing permanently for Charlton, Maddison made eight league appearances and scored one goal for the Addicks in the first half of this season – whether or not he’ll be in starting contention at The Valley remains unclear.

See what these Bolton Wanderers fans had to say on Twitter about Maddison leaving Bolton Wanderers: