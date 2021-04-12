Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry has claimed Stoke City value young goalkeeper Josef Bursik at a hefty £30m.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper linked up with Peterborough United last week, coming in to bolster Darren Ferguson’s goalkeeping ranks.

Bursik arrived after star ‘keeper Christy Pym suffered a season-ending injury. The Stoke City loanee made his debut at the weekend, keeping a clean sheet as Posh defeated Swindon Town 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Bursik is highly rated by those at Stoke and looks to be a top young talent for the future. He has already played 16 times for the Potters’ senior side, keeping an impressive seven clean sheets. He has also featured heavily at a youth level for England.

Now, it has been revealed just how highly the Potters rate the goalkeeping prodigy.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Barry Fry, director of football at Bursik’s loan club, has said Stoke value the starlet at a massive £30m. Here’s what he had to say:

“They value Josef at £30 million.

“He was excellent at Doncaster on loan earlier this season and then played 15 Championship matches for Stoke who were so impressed they gave him a new contract on good wages.”

It’s plain to see that Bursik has a big future at Stoke and potentially beyond. They tied him down to a new long-term deal in January 2020 following an impressive loan with Accrington Stanley.

Now, the youngster’s focus will be firmly on help loan club Posh in their battle for promotion. As it stands, Ferguson’s side sit in 2nd, five points ahead of third-placed Sunderland.