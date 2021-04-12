As per the Sunday Mirror (11.04.21, page 68), Blackburn Rovers are among the sides keeping tabs on Morecambe star Carlos Mendes Gomes ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Senegal-born starlet has been in thoroughly impressive form in League Two this season. Reports emerged at the weekend claiming his performances have caught the attention of Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

However, Steve Gerrard’s Gers are not the only side taking an interest in Morecambe star Mendes Gomes.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Blackburn Rovers are monitoring the former Atletico Madrid youngster ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Mendes Gomes could prove to be a bargain signing for one of his potential suitors. His deal with Morecambe is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he could be available for nothing this summer.

His form for Derek Adams’ side shows he is ready for a test at a higher level. The 22-year-old has netted 12 goals and laid on three assists in 45 games across all competitions.

Mainly featuring on the left-wing, the playmaker has also played in attacking midfield, centre-forward and on the right-wing.

It awaits to be seen if Blackburn’s reported interest in Mendes Gomes develops into anything serious over the coming months.

However, given the attacker’s form, it would be unsurprising to see more clubs enter the chase for the Morecame star’s signature as the summer transfer window nears.