Conor Hourihane has returned to the Championship with a bang this season, scoring five goals in 15 appearances on loan at Swansea City – but would he be a viable target for Villa rivals Birmingham City?

Hourihane, 30, left Aston Villa to join Swansea City on loan in the January transfer window. He’d made just four Premier League appearances for Dean Smith’s side in the first half of the season, and was wanted by a host of Championship clubs when he became available.

Since joining the Swans, Hourihane has scored five goals and grabbed two assists, scoring some sublime free-kicks along the way.

Swansea City would no doubt like to make his stay permanent but they’ve slipped up in their bid for promotion recently. There’s no reports to suggest that Swansea have an option to buy Hourihane at any point, with a year left on his Villa deal.

Steve Cooper will likely need Premier League football to secure Hourihane’s services. A recent report from Mirror though details how Villa could look into offloading Hourihane in the summer as they try to bolster their summer budget.

Based closest to Villa Park, Birmingham City would become a viable option for the midfielder. Lee Bowyer has nearly secured his side’s Championship status going into next season but there’ll still be plenty of work to do in the summer.

They proved solid in their 2-0 win over Stoke City at the weekend but there remains a sense that there should be a lot more coming from their central players.

Ivan Sunjic in particular has been criticised this season, with Alen Halilovic still working his way to full fitness as well.

Bowyer could definitely do with some extra creativity in the middle and Hourihane would give him just that – the question remains whether St Andrew’s would be an attractive enough move for him, and whether Blues would be willing to spend.

Given the upturn in atmosphere brought about by Bowyer, Birmingham City may well be as attractive an option as any in the Championship, and with a year left on his Villa deal they might be more inclined to accept a cut-price offer.

A lot to look forward to for Birmingham City fans but they’re not out of the forest just yet – they face a crucial trip to Rotherham United in the Championship this weekend.