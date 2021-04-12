Sheffield Wednesday remain in 23rd-place of the Championship table, and with a seven-point gap to safety.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat at QPR over the weekend is another nail in their coffin. With six games of the season remaining they have a seven-point gap to make up to Coventry City in 21st.

League One is beckoning for Darren Moore’s side and ahead of what’s bound to be a pivotal summer for the club, they’ve been linked with a host of League One players.

Here we look at three names linked with a summer move to Hillsborough:

Akin Odimayo

TEAMtalk reported last week that Sheffield Wednesday were one of four Championship teams in the running to sign Swindon Town’s Akin Odimayo.

Swindon Town are ‘expected’ to trigger a one-year option on the defender’s deal with a view to selling him in the summer – as well as Wednesday, Odimayo is linked with Derby County, Preston North End and Stoke City.

The 21-year-old has made 30 appearances in League One this season, proving a consistent performer in an otherwise struggling side.

Luke Jephcott

The Sun reported in February that Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott was being watched by a host of Championship clubs. Stoke City and Derby County were the two names mentioned most, with Sheffield Wednesday said to have been monitoring the 21-year-old as well.

He’s netted 16 times in 37 League one outings this season. He’s ran into a tough patch of form though having not scored in his last 16 appearances in all competitions.

A Republic or Ireland U21 player, Jephcott will still be hot property come the summer time and whether Wednesday find themselves in League One or the Championship, he’d be a keen addition.

Stephen Humphrys

Another keen addition would be Rochdale striker Stephen Humphrys. The72 reported exclusively last week that Sheffield Wednesday were one of several Championship clubs looking into a summer move for Humphrys.

The likes of Blackburn Rovers, Preston and Stoke are thought to be ahead of Wednesday in the race though, but the Owls could force more attention on the Englishman if they drop into League One next season.

He’s netted 10 goals in 25 League One outings this season, scoring in his last two appearances for bottom club Rochdale.