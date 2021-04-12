According to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli is unlikely to turn his loan into a permanent deal.

Bettinelli joined Middlesbrough at the start of the campaign from Premier League side Fulham. He was seen as surplus to requirements at Craven Cottage with Paris Saint Germain and France ‘keeper Alphonse Areola joining on loan. Marek Rodak was preferred as back-up in place of Bettinelli.

The England U21 international was allowed to leave on a temporary basis, arriving on loan at Middlesbrough for the season.

He has been the club’s number one choice between the sticks. Dejan Stojanovic provided back up until he joined St Pauli in January, with Jordan Archer arriving on a six-month deal from Motherwell shortly after.

Bettinelli has come under fire on a few occasions from Middlesbrough fans this season. He has conceded 45 goals in 41 games this season and has one of the lowest save percentages in the entire division, with only Marko Marosi of Coventry City, Joe Wildsmith of Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City’s Josef Bursik below him.

Although previous reports stated that there was ‘every chance’ his deal could be made permanent, recent reports suggest otherwise. The article states Bettinelli ‘looks likely to head elsewhere’ this summer. Middlesbrough will therefore need to turn their attention to other goalkeeping targets.

Recent rumours suggest they could make a move for Oxford United ‘keeper Jack Stevens. However, manager Karl Robinson does want to keep the youngster at the Kassam Stadium beyond this season. Alternatively, Middlesbrough could reignite their interest in Portsmouth shotstopper Alex Bass, whose boss Danny Cowley has ‘not been surprised’ by the amount of attention he has received given his quality.