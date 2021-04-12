According to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson is unlikely to be offered a new contract at the club.

The 30-year-old has featured 37 times in the Championship for Middlesbrough out of a possible 41 and so it did look a possibility that Warnock would offer Johnson a new deal.

His current contract is set to expire in June and the report states there are ‘no suggestions’ that he will be offered an extension.

Warnock had previously spoke out about Johnson being ‘unlucky’ not to feature more, suggesting he was in his plans for the future. However, with just five games left to play between now and the end of the season it looks increasingly unlikely.

The arrival of Yannick Bolasie, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, and Neeskens Kebano in January meant Johnson was used far more sporadically out wide. He can play at left-back too, although Marc Bola has made that position his own under Warnock.

He was reportedly close to joining Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia last summer, although the move failed to materialise. It is unknown whether they will reignite their interest, although it is likely he will not be short of offers.

He is Middlesbrough’s joint-highest goal contributor this season. He has four goals and five assists under his belt, only matched by midfielder George Saville who has five goals and four assists. Marcus Tavernier and Paddy McNair are next in with eight contributions.

Along with Johnson, Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Mendez-Laing and Jordan Archer will see their contracts come to an end. It is likely all five of those out of contract will leave this summer.