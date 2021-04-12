Nottingham Forest are gearing up for their first full season under Chris Hughton, and one of his main objectives in the pre-season will be to figure out where his goals will come from.

Nottingham Forest have only scored 34 goals in their 41 Championship games so far this season. They find themselves in 15th-place going into their final five games and Hughton’s attention will slowly be turning towards the summer.

Adding goals to his side needs to be high on his to-do list – Lyle Taylor looks likely to be given another shot at being Forest’s main man, but Lewis Grabban’s future remains unclear, and Glenn Murray is set to leave.

Hughton then will need to bring in at least one, if not two strikers in the summer. Here we look at three who’ve been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest recently:

Serdar Dursun

SV Darmstadt striker Serdar Dursun has been linked with Nottingham Forest throughout, and Derby County have also been heavily linked with the 29-year-old who’s recently come back into Forest headlines.

He’s set to become a free agent in the summer and it’s being reported that current Bundesliga outfit Schalke could move for him.

Having been prolific in the 2. Bundesliga this season – 17 goals in 27 league appearances – the German could well attract interest from across Europe.

At this current moment though, a move to Derby County or Forest, or even England in general seems unlikely, with Schalke one of a number of German teams interested.

Jerry Yates

Last month, Nottingham Forest were reported to be one of three Championship teams monitoring Blackpool’s Jerry Yates, alongside Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City.

The 24-year-old has netted 18 goals in 37 League One appearances for Blackpool this season, who value Yates at a reported £2million.

Formerly of Rotherham United, Yates has had to drop back down the leagues to figure out his route back into the Championship, and he now looks set to move onward and upwards in the summer.

The race is wide open as it stands, and Blackpool could be holding out for a bidding war.

Stephen Humphrys

The72 exclusively reported last month that Rochdale’s Stephen Humphrys was a target of Nottingham Forest.

Alongside Forest there’s six Championship teams monitoring the 23-year-old who’s scored 10 goals in 25 League One appearances for relegation-bound Rochdale.

He’s a hugely physical centre-forward and so he could be primed and ready for the Championship – no priced has yet been mentioned, but the forward is currently focused on helping his side fend off relegation.