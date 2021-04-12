According to Bristol Live reporter Gregor Macgregor, Bristol City have already received bids for Middlesbrough linked forward Famara Diedhiou.

Diedhiou has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Bristol City so far this campaign and has been linked to fellow Championship side Middlesbrough ahead of the summer transfer window.

Neil Warnock’s side have prioritised a move for a striker or two, with both Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga set to leave the Riverside at the end of their contracts in June.

Diedhiou has been identified as a potential replacement. The Senegal international would also be a cheaper option for Middlesbrough with his contract also set to expire in a couple of months time.

However, Boro now face competition from overseas with Bristol City having received offers from a number of clubs. Diedhiou is reportedly already weighing up his options, although it is not yet known whether Middlesbrough have also registered an interest in the forward officially.

He has been out of form in recent weeks and may already have one eye on his future. Since scoring twice against Middlesbrough back in February he has yet to find the net in the subsequent nine games for the Robins.

This season he has been in direct competition with the likes of Antoine Semenyo, Nahki Wells, Chris Martin, and Jamie Paterson. Diedhiou is now unlikely to be offered a new deal at Ashton Gate and will move on at the conclusion of his current deal.

Although he may be happy to stay in England and ply his trade with Middlesbrough in the Championship, the possibility of playing at the highest level may be too much of a head-turner for the striker.