Sunderland have their sights set on promotion from League One in their final seven games of the season.

Lee Johnson has come in and completely transformed the club since his December appointment, taking them from top-six outsides to top two contenders.

They have seven games left to close what is currently a five-point gap to Peterborough United in 2nd, with 4th-place Blackpool now seven points behind the Black Cats.

Either way, promotion or play-offs, Johnson has a golden opportunity to take his side into the Championship and should he do so, then club owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has a reported £60million war chest to help bolster his side.

But Johnson being a shrewd business-minded manager will scour the free market, and Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy could be a quality signing.

The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer. Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is apparently eager to retain his services but renewal talks have been pushed back throughout the season – Murphy has featured 19 times in the Premier League this season, scoring twice.

Given his North East locality, and if Sunderland can add Championship football to their arsenal, Murphy to the Stadium of Light could not only be a shrewd move but a very realistic one.

Sunderland’s trajectory will be very attractive to a lot of players and Murphy given his pace, Premier League and Championship experience, would be a fine addition to this current Sunderland squad.

They’ve often at times lacked a bit more dynamism in the final third and have heavily relied on Charlie Wyke’s goals this season, so a player like Murphy who has that extra bit of pace and can chip in with goals would be perfect.

A lot remains to be seen but should Sunderland step up into the Championship, they should make the free signing of Murphy a main priority.