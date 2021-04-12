Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips believes they should offload Will Grigg on a permanent basis this summer, as per a report by Football Insider.

Phillips thinks Sunderland should even consider letting him go for free if they can’t recoup a transfer fee just to get him off their wage bill.

Grigg, who is 29 years old, was given the green light to leave the Stadium of Light on loan in January and linked up with former club MK Dons until the end of the season.

The Northern Ireland international has since chipped in with three goals for Russell Martin’s side.

Grigg was a man in-demand in the last transfer window and it is likely that clubs will be interested in him again this summer.

Journalist Alan Nixon suggested that Wigan Athletic, Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town wanted him this past winter.

It hasn’t worked out for Grigg at Sunderland after they forked out a hefty fee of around £4 million lure him to the North East. He has managed just eight goals in 54 games and needs to get his career back on track elsewhere.

He was prolific at Wigan Athletic from 2015 to 2019 and helped them gain promotion from League One twice during his time at the DW Stadium. Their fans would no doubt love to have him back one day.

Kevin Phillips believes his future lies away from Sunderland and will be interesting to see what happens with him this summer.