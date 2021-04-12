Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ben Amos says Nigel Adkins’ approach to games has been ‘straightforward’, as per a report by London News Online.

The new Addicks boss has simplified their style of play over the past three games.

Charlton’s former boss Lee Bowyer tended to chop and change formations and line-ups this season but Adkins has come in and stripped the League One side back to basics.

His approach has worked so far with the ex-Southampton and Hull City boss unbeaten in his opening three matches. They beat Sunderland 2-1 at the Stadium of Light last time out.

Amos impressed for Charlton in the North East and has said: “I’m pleased to make the saves but me and all the defenders are dying for clean sheets. Disappointed not to keep one in the end. A dry bit slowed the ball up and gave them a chance to get back in the game. But we’ll take the win – 100 per cent.”

He then outlined the secret behind Adkins’ success so far: “We’ve got that structure in place and everyone knows their roles and what is expected at different stages of the game. There is no confusion. It makes it a lot more straightforward and you don’t give stupid goals away, getting caught in between different styles.”

Amos is out of contract at the Valley at the end of the season and they have a decision to make on his long-term future at the club.

He has taken the number one jersey this term following Dillon Phillip’s departure last summer to Cardiff City.

Charlton are in the hunt for a place in the Play-Offs and are currently 7th in the league. Next up for them is Ipswich Town at home on Saturday.

