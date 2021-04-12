Coventry City boss Mark Robins was yesterday linked with a shock move to Bristol City, with Nigel Pearson’s future at Ashton Gate uncertain.

Pearson came into Bristol City at the end of February. He brought about a mini up-turn in form but now his side have won just one of their last eight in the Championship, and so it seems unlikely that Pearson will be given the reigns going into next season.

The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67) reported yesterday that the Robins would turn to the aptly named Coventry City boss in the summer should Pearson not be able to get a tune out of this Bristol City side.

Coventry could yet drop out of the Championship – they currently sit in 21st-place of the table, with a six-point gap to Rotherham United in 22nd who have three games in hand on the Sky Blues.

Relegation wouldn’t dent Robins’ credentials and it could in-turn make a Championship switch all the more likely. So who should Coventry City turn to in case of emergency this summer?

Lincoln City boss, Michael Appleton. He himself was a candidate to head to Ashton Gate before Pearson’s interim appointment, having had his side at the top of the League One table for much of the season.

Since those Bristol City links though, the Imps have dropped right off the boil in the race for League One promotion – they now sit in 6th-place of the table after a run of one win in their last nine.

Even if Lincoln City have to settle for the last play-off spot, it’d be an incredible achievement from Appleton and he’s done so playing that same brand of exciting, often daring football that Coventry City like to play under Robins.

His skill-set – attacking, fast-paced football, trusting and developing young footballers and such would translate perfectly to Coventry City.

It’s unlikely that he’d leave Lincoln City for another job in League One and so Coventry would need Championship football to tempt him, and count on Lincoln not joining Coventry in the Championship next season.