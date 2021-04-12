Speaking to The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock confirmed 18-year-old striker Josh Coburn ‘will be involved’ in the club’s next five games.

The opportunity for Middlesbrough to jump into the play-offs now looks to be dead in the water. Boro boss Neil Warnock has previously stated that if this came to be, then he would give chances to fringe players.

With Warnock confirming that he believes their chances of making the top six are over, supporters should now see players on the peripheries in the first-team picture more regularly over the next five games.

One of those will be youngster Josh Coburn. His inclusion on the substitutes bench turned heads amongst Middlesbrough fans online and Warnock justified his decision claiming he has been ‘absolutely brilliant’ in training.

The 72-year-old was asked about Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s absence and why only six subs were named in their last outing against Barnsley. To which Warnock replied:

“He’s hurt his thigh and we didn’t want young Josh in a game like this.

“Josh will be involved for the last five games, he’s really trained hard so it’ll be good to see him to see what he can do.”

Middlesbrough are not inundated with strikers at present. Britt Assombalonga did feature at Oakwell but will be leaving the club in the summer so there is no need to play the record signing. Equally, there are question marks over the future of Ashley Fletcher who is yet to sign a new deal despite his contract coming to an end in two months time. Chuba Akpom and Duncan Watmore have been used in rotation but either have yet to convince in the number-nine role so far.

This does bode well for Coburn who is likely to be given an opportunity to shine. Middlesbrough’s next five games see them take on all three sides who currently occupy the relegation zone and the youngster will fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet.