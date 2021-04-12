QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng was yesterday linked with a summer move to West Ham, with reports citing a £6million price tag on the 26-year-old.

Dieng has only made his Championship debut for QPR this season, but already he’s being back to play at a much higher level.

He’s so far kept 10 clean sheets in his 37 Championship appearances for the Rs, with links to Arsenal, Leeds United and Crystal Palace as well emerging before New Year.

They were distant links but have resurfaced in light of West Ham’s links to the QPR man.

The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67) said that Hammers boss David Moyes was considering a summer move for Dieng with current no.1 Lukas Fabianski out of contract in 2022.

Given the fact that Dieng signed a long-term contract earlier in the season – he’s now contracted until 2024 – QPR have the foothold to push the price much higher.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton said of the links:

If the price is right to the board and QPR and a club wants one of our players then they’ll move. But it’ll be QPR’s price and not the other club’s price. We’ll be in a good place if we can keep the players together, and if you can use the market wisely – and be lucky as well.

QPR are seemingly gearing up for a make or break 2021/22 campaign and so Warburton might have another year before his star players start looking towards the exit.

But with Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham all looking likely to be in the transfer market for a goalkeeper in the summer, it could leave QPR with an offer they can’t refuse for Dieng.

But £6million is not enough. Dieng is now aged 26 and looks like one of the few Premier League goalkeepers currently playing in the Championship.

Given the fact that QPR held out for upwards of £16million for Eze with add-ons to to add to that, Dieng should be going for no less than £10million.

The Rs have been victim of low-ball offers int he past and more often than not they accept them. But the club is slowly learning their lesson in the transfer department, and so expect them to put up a fight should any of their players attract interest in the summer.