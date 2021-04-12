Former Football League man Keanu Marsh-Brown has signed for Wrexham, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Oldham Athletic, Forest Green Rovers and Newport County winger has joined the National League side on ‘non-contract’ terms.

Marsh-Brown, who is 28 years old, last played for National League North side Gloucester City but has now been snapped up by Wrexham as they chase down a Play-Off spot.

He has said: “I feel fully fit. I was away with the national team and before that I was training full-time so my fitness is up to scratch. I feel I can add experience, especially at this time of the season and going into the play-offs – I’ve got a lot of experience going into these games and I know how to win them.”

Marsh-Brown started his career at Fulham and was snapped up by Oldham Athletic on a permanent basis as a youngster. He played 12 games in all competitions for the North West club whilst they were in League One.

He then left Boundary Park for stints at Yeovil Town and Barnet before going to Forest Green Rovers in 2015. He became a key player for Rovers and scored 24 goals in 105 games in all competitions, helping them gain promotion to League Two during his time there.

Marsh-Brown then played in the fourth tier for Newport County during the 2018/19 season and was part of Michael Flynn’s side that reached the Play-Off final that year.

He left the Exiles for a spell in America with Memphis, where was a teammate of ex-Oldham and Sheffield United man Jose Baxter, before returning to England last December.