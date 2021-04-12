Dundee United boss Micky Mellon has emerged on the radar of Doncaster Rovers.

The ex-Fleetwood Town, Shrewsbury Town and Tranmere Rovers man is wanted by Doncaster Rovers as they seek a new permanent manager for next season, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Mellon, who is 49 years old, took charge of Dundee United last summer after leaving Tranmere.

He signed a two-year contract with the Scottish Premiership side and has done a decent job with them in his opening season above the border.

Mellon managed Fleetwood Town from 2008 to 2012 and guided them to promotion to the Football League.

He then coached at Barnsley before joining Shrewsbury Town in 2014 and spent two years there, winning 42.4% of games.

Mellon then left the Shrews to take charge of Tranmere Rovers in the National League and won promotion to League Two via the Play-Offs in his first season.

The Merseyside club then made it back-to-back promotions a year later by beating Newport County at Wembley to book their place in League One.

Mellon and Tranmere felt hard done by in the last campaign as they were relegated from the third tier on points-per-game. He then departed Prenton Park for Dundee United in July.

He has now emerged as a contender for the Doncaster Rovers job. Andy Butler remains in interim charge of the Yorkshire club since Darren Moore left for Sheffield Wednesday.

Should Doncaster approach Mellon?