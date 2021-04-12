Forest Green Rovers have sacked Mark Cooper, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Peterborough United, Swindon Town and Notts County boss has been dismissed by Forest Green Rovers after five years at the helm.

Cooper, who is 52 years old, departs The New Lawn despite the club sitting in 6th place and five points off the automatic promotion places.

He joined Rovers in May 2016 and won 39.6% of his games in charge. Their Under-18’s boss Jimmy Ball will be in interim charge until the end of the season.

Read: Swindon Town scout decides to leave

Their chairman Dale Vince said: “This decision we’ve made today is about giving ourselves the best chance of securing promotion with six games left. Despite our collective efforts we’ve been unable to halt our slide in form, which has the potential to take us out of contention this season.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Mark these last five years, he’s made a big contribution to the club and will always be a friend. In football sometimes you just need to make a change – and with Mark’s contract ending next month, and us needing a change in the next six games – this feels like the right decision.”

Read: Peterborough United striker watched by CSKA Moscow

Cooper started his managerial career in non-league with Tamworth and Kettering Town before landing the Peterborough United job in November 2009.

The Posh were in the Championship during his brief tenure there but he was sacked after just one win in 13 games.

He dropped back into non-league with stints at Darlington, Kettering again and AFC Telford United before Swindon Town appointed him in 2013.

Cooper led to the Robins to the League One Play-Off final during his time at the Country Ground but they lost to Preston North End at Wembley.

He then managed Notts County for 10 games before getting the Forest Green job and will now have to weigh up his next move in the game.



Is this the right decision by FGR?