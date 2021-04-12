Derby County and Nottingham Forest-linked Darmstadt striker Serdar Dursun is in talks over a move to Schalke.

The attacker is out of contract at the end of the season and has met to discuss a potential switch to Schalke, as per a report by German news outlet Bild.

Championship rivals Derby County and Nottingham Forest have both been linked with a move for him in this campaign, as per a report by Derbyshire Live, but it now appears he could be staying in Germany.

Dursun, who is 28 years old, has been prolific for Darmstadt over the past two years, scoring a combined 49 goals in 101 appearances in all competitions.

He started his career as a youngster at Hannover 96 before moving to Turkey in 2011 to join Eskişehirspor. He spent three years on the books there, but spent most of that time out on loan at Sanliurfaspor and Denizlispor.

He signed for Fatih Karagümrük in 2014 and bagged 19 goals for them over two seasons before going back to Germany for a two-year stint at Greuther Fürth.

He rocked up at Darmstadt in 2018 and is now in his third season with the former Bundesliga outfit.

Dursun has been targeted by Derby and Nottingham Forest and they may well have been keeping close tabs on his contract situation recently. However, bottom of the Bundesliga Schalke have now swooped in and could see him as an ideal signing for them next term as they look set for relegation.