Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke and Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris have been watched by CSKA Moscow.

Representatives from the Russian giants scouted the League One hot shots in Sunderland and Peterborough United’s clash earlier this month, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The report suggests the pair are wanted by a number of clubs but CSKA Moscow have identified them as possible summer targets.

Wyke, who is 28 years old, has been in fine form for Sunderland this season and has scored 27 goals in all competitions.

The 6ft 2inc striker joined the Black Cats in 2018 and managed only nine goals combined over the past two seasons. However, he has found his feet under Lee Johnson and has his sights set on a promotion to the Championship this term.

Clarke-Harris is also looking to go up and his Peterborough side are 2nd above Sunderland in 3rd. He signed for the Posh last summer from Bristol Rovers and has fired 29 goals in all competitions in this campaign.

The ex-Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United and Coventry City man penned a four-year contract at London Road.

Sunderland and Peterborough could face battles to keep their attackers if they fail to gain promotion from League One.

CSKA Moscow are now surprise contenders to sign them this summer after sending scouts to watch them in action.

