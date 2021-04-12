According to The Sun, Gillingham boss Steve Evans reckons Steven Gerrard could become the best British manager since Sir Alex Ferguson.

The great Scot retired in 2013 after leading Manchester United to a staggering 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League’s amongst the 38 trophies he won while in the Old Trafford hot seat.

Steven Gerrard has led Rangers to their first league title in ten years in his third season in charge at Ibrox and stopped Celtic winning an unprecedented ten in a row.

Gillingham boss Evans, who is a Celtic fan has had high praise for the former Liverpool captain.

I think Steven could become the best British manager in a long time, since Sir Alex, said Evans.

“And that’s a big problem for the club that I love most, Celtic.

“I just love Steven’s passion. I listened to a podcast recently with him and Jamie Carragher.

“A lot of what he discussed about Glasgow Rangers was about how big it is and where he can take it.

“He’s a really humble boy, from a humble background. And that’s the same as the people from Glasgow, who are the most humble in the world.”

Neil Lennon stepped down as Celtic manager in February as the club looks set to undergo a major rebuilding project in the summer but Evans feels that Celtic fans will now be praying that Gerrard is snapped up by his former club Liverpool sooner rather than later.

He said, “Steven being there is a worry for Celtic. Every Celtic fan is waking up now hoping Liverpool get beat that day.

“Because there’s only one club in the world Steven would leave Rangers for, Liverpool, every day he’s at Rangers, is a problem for the club that I love most in the world.

“It was hard for me to tell my family in Glasgow that I thought Rangers would be champions.

“But that was based on their recruitment.

“I knew all the players Rangers were getting because I’ve come across them as a manager in my own career.”

Gillingham currently sit in 10th-place of the League One table, needing to make up a four-point gap to Lincoln City in 6th in their final five games of the campaign.