Kaide Gordon was the fourth-youngest player to ever take the field for the Rams when he made his debut late on in the 4-0 victory over Birmingham City at the end of December last year.

The youngster was then named on the bench for the next three games against Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Bournemouth by Wayne Rooney.

However, such was his potential that Liverpool and a host of other Premier League sides began to sniff around. With interest seriously ramping up, Derby were rushed into offering a new contract.

Once Liverpool interest and a contract offer was made, it was effectively game over for the Rams and any chances they harboured of holding onto him.

Kaide Gordon – beginning to justify Liverpool’s £1m outlay

Liverpool finally brought young starlet Gordon onboard in early February, paying a reported fee of £1m for the 16-year-old with a further £3m in performance-related add-ons further down the line.

Since moving to the Merseyside outfit, Gordon has been showcasing that level of output and potential that saw Liverpool so willing to go big for his signature.

Ahead of moving to Liverpool, Gordon had exploded onto the U18 Premier League scene with a hat-trick for Derby County in a 5-1 drubbing of Blackburn’s Under-18s.

Playing inside from his more usual right-wing position, Gordon has really hit the straps in his last two games for the young Reds. Both of these games, against Wolves and Leeds United, have seen the Liverpool starlet hit successive braces in 4-1 and 6-1 wins respectively.

The comment

It is, unfortunately, the nature of the beast when it comes to clubs higher up the football tiers and highly-rated youngsters from lower-tier clubs. These youngsters are there, effectively, for the picking for sides such as your Liverpools and Manchesters in the Premier League.

That’s what Liverpool did with Kaide Gordon when they snapped him up from Derby County. That is not to say that they acted in an overly mercenary way; they paid a decent fee and agreed to a set of provisional add-ons with the Rams that were fair for both sides.

Liverpool are now getting to see the potential that Derby County would have hoped to have nurtured themselves. However, for the Reds it is a double-edged sword. The more he progresses, the more likely it is that they will have to shell out some/all of that add-ons money.

In today’s market, £4m for such a rated teen starlet is good money to pay and it looks like Kaide Gordon’s performances are edging towards those agreements.