Speaking to Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said midfielder John Buckley understands why he was left out of the squad for Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City.

The 21-year-old has been a mainstay in Tony Mowbray’s first-team plans over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. Buckley’s omission from the matchday squad on Saturday was the first time he has been left out of the squad this season.

Buckley watched on from the stands as Blackburn Rovers held Cardiff City to a 2-2 draw.

Will Vaulks put Mick McCarthy’s side ahead before Adam Armstrong equalised just before the break. Armstrong was on hand to score his second in the 90th minute to secure a point after Joe Ralls put the Bluebirds ahead of 70 minutes.

Now, following the match, Mowbray has provided an insight into his decision to leave Buckley out of the squad on Saturday.

Speaking to Lancs Live, the Rovers boss said that the youngster is fully understanding of the decision to leave him. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It was just the balance of the midfield we put out today and the balance of the players on the bench if we had injuries.

“John’s fine, he’s a young boy. It won’t do him any harm to sit in the stand and watch the team. He’s impacted games recently and he’s come off the bench.

“When people are fit these are the decisions as a manager that you have to make, you have to leave people out and you have to try and explain to them the reasons.

“He’ll be fine with it, he understands he’s got a big career and a big future in front of him. But today he sat in the stands.”

So far this season, Buckley has played in 27 games across all competitions. In the process, he has netted one goal and laid on one assist.

It will be interesting to see if the academy graduate comes back into the side next Saturday against Derby County.