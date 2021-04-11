According to Yorkshire Live, Huddersfield Town are not interested in Dijon FCO centre-back Senou Coulibaly, amid claims of the Terriers’ pursuit of the defender.

The 26-year-old defender is reportedly set to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer. Coulibaly still has two years remaining on his deal with Dijon FCO but looks poised for a move away with relegation looming.

The centre-back has impressed despite the struggles of David Linares’ side, reportedly attracting interest from elsewhere. Foot Mercato claimed Huddersfield Town were among the sides taking an interest in Coulibaly ahead of the summer window.

However, a report has now emerged claiming the Terriers are not looking at a summer deal for the Malian defender.

As per a report from Yorkshire Live, the claims of Huddersfield’s interest in Coulibaly are wide of the mark. The centre-back is not a target for the Championship side ahead of the upcoming transfer window, so it will be interesting to see if the Dijon man still seals a move away this summer.

Rangers and other Ligue 1 clubs are also said to be eyeing up Coulibaly. It awaits to be seen if claims of their interest develop into anything serious over the coming months.

Coulibaly has played 16 times across all competitions this season, netting two goals in the process.

He has spent the last three years with Dijon, notching up 43 appearances since joining from FC Mantois.