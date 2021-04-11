That series of events and results saw Peterborough stretch away from the Black Cats – a five-point gap opening between the two in the Sky Bet League One table.

Next up for Lee Johnson’s charges is a trip to relegation battlers Wigan Athletic on Tuesday – the Latics coming off the back of a good 4-1 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Good news mixed with bad for Wigan injury list

The possible good news, via Lee Johnson’s comments carried by the Chronicle Live website, comes in the form of Bailey Wright who could be available for the Black Cats against the Latics. Wright has been out since tearing a calf muscle in mid-February. Before succumbing to injury, Wright had made 26 appearances for Johnson’s side in this season’s League One campaign.

Wright is back in training and Johnson says that the solid defender has gotten over his injury adding that it “has healed.” Charlton came too early for him but he could feature against Wigan.

Johnson comments on this adding: “The aim is probably to have a look at giving him some minutes for the U23s on Monday, but again that will depend on our need ahead of the Tuesday game at Wigan.”

However, it isn’t all good news for Johnson and Sunderland with two others destined to still be missing come Tuesday. Wright’s fellow centre-back, Tom Flanagan has a chipped bone in his foot as well as a hamstring issue. Black Cats boss Johnson admits that Flanagan could play through the foot issue.

However, he hasn’t trained and the Sunderland boss admits that discussions with medical staff and Flanagan himself and “the hamstring injury is being nursed” and managed. He could play through the pain barrier, admits Johnson, “as long as it is not to the detriment of his performance.”

Also on the bad news front is Jake Vokins who will miss out on Tuesday’s match-up due to having an ECG ‘stress-test’ on Tuesday after a routine scan showed up a heart murmur. Johnson said of the Southampton loanee’s recovery that he reckons “it will be a couple of weeks before we can get him in training.”

Tuesday vs Wigan Athletic

Bailey Wright is a possible boost for Sunderland, the central defender ready to slot back into the squad should he be required.

For Sunderland, nothing but a win will be good enough as they look to claw back some of that five-point gap opened up with this weekend’s loss at home against the Addicks.

Many more points dropped would likely leave the Black Cats the lottery that is the League One Paly-Offs rather than automatic promotion guaranteed.