As quoted by STV, Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has confirmed the club’s interest in signing QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly permanently.

The Scottish shot-stopper linked up with Motherwell in the January transfer window having fallen behind Seny Dieng in the pecking order at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Kelly has been thoroughly enjoying his time at Fir Park. The Rs loanee expressed his interest in a long-term stay with the Scottish Premiership side last month.

Now, Well boss Graham Alexander has revealed steps are being taken to try and make the loan deal a permanent one this summer.

Speaking to STV, Alexander confirmed talks have taken place with both Kelly and parent club QPR over the possibility of a long-term stay. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’ve spoken to Liam and QPR about it after he said he would be interested in coming back next year.

“It has been on the backburner as we have tried to get permanent players signed up. But if his future lies out of QPR then we would certainly be interested.”

With the former Salford City boss’ quotes in mind, it will be interesting to see if the two parties can come to an agreement over a deal.

Kelly has played 15 times for Motherwell since arriving on loan, helping keep five clean sheets in the process. He had not played for QPR this season prior to the move, with Dieng holding down the number one spot.

The 25-year-old ‘keeper has been on the books with Rangers since July 2019, joining from Livingston. In his time with the Championship club, Kelly has notched up three clean sheets in 22 games for the club.