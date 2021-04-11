According to Foot Mercato, Huddersfield Town are alongside Scottish Premiership champions Rangers in eyeing up Dijon FCO defender Senou Coulibaly.

Dijon’s 2020/21 campaign looks set to end in relegation. David Linares’ side sit rock bottom of the Ligue 1 table, 17 points away from safety with seven games remaining after a run of 11 consecutive losses.

As a result, departures are expected after such a dismal season. One player who could be set for the exit door is centre-back Senou Coulibaly and now, it is being claimed he is attracting interest from the UK.

As per Foot Mercato, Huddersfield Town and Rangers are both taking an interest in the 26-year-old defender.

The report writes that Coulibaly’s leadership qualities and physicality have stood out in a doomed Dijon side. Top-flight French clubs are also said to be keeping an eye on the Mali defender ahead of the summer transfer window.

Coulibaly has spent his entire career to date plying his trade in France. He came through the youth academy with Cergy-Pontoise before linking up with FC Mantois, where he lasted a year before joining Dijon.

Since linking up with Dijon in 2018, Coulibaly has gone on to play 43 times across all competitions in the process. In that time, the centre-back has scored three times, with two of those goals coming this season.

With Coulibaly reportedly set to “quickly pack his bags” with relegation looming, it will be interesting to see if the Terriers or the Gers follow up their reported interest with a concrete bid in the summer.